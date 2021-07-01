American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.93. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 1,820 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.88.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

