American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 391.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

