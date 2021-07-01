American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,893. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 122,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,856. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

