American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. 46,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,221. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.56. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

