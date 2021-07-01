Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,376 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.13% of Ameren worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Ameren by 0.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 616,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 98.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.7% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,418. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

