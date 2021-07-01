Amalgamated Bank Sells 914 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

