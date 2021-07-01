Amalgamated Bank Sells 558 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

