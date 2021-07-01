Amalgamated Bank Sells 555 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,614,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

