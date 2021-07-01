Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.54.

NYSE:LSI opened at $107.35 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

