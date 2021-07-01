Amalgamated Bank Purchases 9,572 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 196.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

