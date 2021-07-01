Amalgamated Bank Has $802,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after buying an additional 942,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $169.52 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

