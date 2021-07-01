Amadeus IT Group, S.A. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

AMADY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 42.56%. The company had revenue of $598.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.78 million.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

