Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $62.00

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $63.51. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $63.78, with a volume of 727 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.