Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. Altura Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
Altura Energy Company Profile
