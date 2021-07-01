Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Altura Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. Altura Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

Get Altura Energy alerts:

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.