Altra Industrial Motion’s (AIMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after purchasing an additional 209,632 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

