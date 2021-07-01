Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 5,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,558,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $378.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

