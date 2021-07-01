AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,816 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 39.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 782,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 222,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 329,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 61.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 64,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.83 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.