AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $79,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIG stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

