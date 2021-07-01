AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $289,179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total value of $612,713.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,285,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total value of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,229 shares of company stock valued at $119,242,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $361.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

