AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Alteryx by 18.9% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $31,892,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $35,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,935. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

