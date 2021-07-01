AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $701,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 5.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

