AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 546,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,358,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

