Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $6,296,092.43 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,509.77. 27,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,418.62. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.
GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.
