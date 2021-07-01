Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $6,296,092.43 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,509.77. 27,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,418.62. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

