Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $8.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,514.51. 23,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,305. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,555.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,418.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

