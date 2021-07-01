Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $198,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. HSBC cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

