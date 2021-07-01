Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 784 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

