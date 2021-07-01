Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 643.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE IRM opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

