Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

ES stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

