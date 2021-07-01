Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,511,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,213,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,800.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 184,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.