Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,959 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

CMP opened at $59.26 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

