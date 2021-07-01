Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.34

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.34 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.26). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.27), with a volume of 251,701 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Allied Minds in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £50.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.34.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

