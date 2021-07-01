Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $486,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IES by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in IES by 157.6% in the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IES by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

