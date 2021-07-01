Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 157,110 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,110 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

