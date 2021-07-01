Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of OneSpaWorld worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $837.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.