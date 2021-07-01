Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,244 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.00. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 747.62%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

