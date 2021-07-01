Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Regis by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 370,890 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,787,000 after purchasing an additional 233,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 867,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the period.

Get Regis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $334.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.86. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.