AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of AB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

