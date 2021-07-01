Algert Global LLC Trims Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 163,489 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

EXTR opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.