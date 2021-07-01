Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 26,950 Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verso by 22.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRS opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77. Verso Co. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

