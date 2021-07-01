Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

