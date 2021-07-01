Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $83.11 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -159.82, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

