Algert Global LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $157.63 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.20, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

