Algert Global LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,586 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,136,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,273,399.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.