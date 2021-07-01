Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.83.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

