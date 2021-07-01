Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

