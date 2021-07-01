Alchemix Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last Week (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $94.36 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $332.64 or 0.00989026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.10 or 0.00707932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.85 or 0.07706199 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.