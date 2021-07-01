Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $120,349.04 and approximately $21.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00139460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.73 or 1.00056225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars.

