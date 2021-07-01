Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Albemarle by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $168.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $74.78 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.