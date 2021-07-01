Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Down 5.1%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.88. Approximately 8,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 273,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

The company has a market cap of $864.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

