Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

AKTX stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.14. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

